HMWSSB MD inspects drinking water arrangements

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Sunday inspected the drinking water arrangements made for the closing ceremony of ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’.

Around 45 water camps have been set up at Hussain Sagar for the closing ceremony.

Ashok Reddy said, “Initially 40 camps were set up and drinking water facilities were provided. However, in view of the public outcry, five more new drinking water camps have been set up. They are ready to provide more drinking water if necessary, depending on the rush. In the last two days, six lakh freshwater packets have already been provided to the passersby, and in addition to these, fresh water has also been kept in water bottles and drums. Also, three lakh freshwater packets have been prepared for the closing ceremony on the last day tomorrow.” The Water Board Quality Assurance Team (QAT) is regularly testing the quality of fresh water in the water camps and ensuring that the chlorine levels are at the appropriate level. The Water Board has taken preventive measures to ensure that there are no water leakages and sewage overflows on all the routes where the celebrations are held without any disruptions or problems. The Water Board has appointed nodal officers to supervise the fresh water camps and ensure that no other problems arise. In addition, two control rooms have been set up on Tank Bund and NTR Marg, he added.