HMWSSB MD inspects sewage overflow areas in city

Hyderabad: As part of a 90-day special drive undertaken by the Hyderabad Water Board to prevent sewage overflow in the city, managing director Ashok Reddy inspected areas under Operation and Maintenance Division No 5 on Thursday.

During the inspection, the managing director inspected the de-silting and sewage tunnelling works being carried out in Barkatpura and Bagh Lingampally areas. Later, he inspected sewerage tunnelling works going on in King Koti and Kachiguda; he ordered that the works be completed soon and made available. He also suggested the work be undertaken in two shifts if necessary to complete it before December.

Ashok Reddy said that protective measures should be followed during the work. The tunnelling works going on in these two areas are about 200 metres at King Koti, 200 metres at Kachiguda, and 200 metres at Bashirbagh.

According to HMWSSB officials, during the construction of the new road, the manholes were constructed parallel to the road without proper precautions. Their height was increased with only cement bricks, and the plastering work was not completed. Due to this, gravel and sand get into the manholes, and sewage problems arise. This pipeline has been taken up for the expansion of the pipeline from GHMC headquarters to Nimboliadda to Amberpet.

However, due to the possibility of traffic problems in these areas due to congestion, it has been decided to take up the construction of this pipeline through underground tunnelling, and works started in 2007. So far, 4.4 km of pipeline work has been completed. However, tunnelling work has been delayed due to the floating bedrock underground in many areas. If the remaining 0.6 km of this project is completed, there will be an opportunity to divert the sewage from Raj Bhavan, Sachiwayalam, Abids, Himayat Sagar, Narayanaguda, Bagh Lingampally, and so on. Sewage can also be blocked from overflowing onto the roads. The number of sewage complaints received by MCC is likely to decrease as part of the ongoing survey.