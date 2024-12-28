HMWSSB MD orders quick resolution of water issues

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Friday held a review meeting with water board officials and instructed them to immediately resolve the issues that have come to the notice of the board.

MD Ashok Reddy said that the officials at the field level should make their own plans and ensure that people do not face any problems. High priority should be given to complaints on drinking water supply and contaminated water issues.

On the other hand, he said that preventive measures should be taken to prevent sewerage overflow on the roads. If any manholes are destroyed, they should be reconstructed immediately, and if the manhole covers are not visible, new covers should be installed immediately. He also enquired about the complaints received in the MCC and the details of the solutions.

To prevent sewage from overflowing on the roads, HMWSSB has undertaken a 90-day action plan. As part of this, the silt accumulated in the sewage lines is being removed. A total of 2,000 km of pipeline was cleaned, covering 16,000 areas and clearing 1,65,000 manholes. Later, ED Mayank Mittal conducted a review meeting with the officials on the booking and supply of water tankers of the water board and enquired about the current booking, supply, and waiting details of tankers.