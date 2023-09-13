HMWSSB officials inspect Fatehnagar STP

Hyderabad: The Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Dana Kishore, along with senior officers inspected ongoing works of Fatehnagar Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on Tuesday. He instructed officials to complete the construction by the end of September and commence its operations.

He said that this STP with a capacity of 133 MLD should be taken seriously and the works must be expedited. Also, the related civil works have already been completed and also along with the construction work of internal and CC roads should be accelerated. The pleasant environment, gardening for greenery and planting of necessary saplings should be done on the premises of STP.

HMWSSB is constructing 31 new STPs at a cost of Rs 3,866.41 crore under three packages within GHMC limits to treat one hundred percent of the sewage produced daily in the city. While these are being constructed in all five circles, once it gets constructed, 1257.50 million liters per day of sewage can be treated regularly, said senior officer, HMWSSB.