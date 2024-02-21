HMWSSB readies to ensure a steady supply of drinking water this summer

Hyderabad: This year, there will be no problem with the supply of drinking water in the city as well as in Outer Ring Road (ORR) areas, as sufficient water is available as per the requirements stated, Sudarshan Reddy, managing director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

HMWSSB is currently supplying 565 million gallons of water daily. It is estimated that an additional 15 to 20 MGD of water will be required. Alternative arrangements will be made to that extent.

During a review meeting held on Tuesday, the HMWSSB officials were directed to examine the performance of the borewells under the jurisdiction of the HMWSSB, and repair works would be carried out under the Annual Maintenance System (AMS) where necessary. While there are currently 70 filling stations across the city, it has been revealed that three more stations will be set up. Besides, it is suggested to increase the number of tankers and trips as per requirements. In cases of power cuts, motor repairs, and other problems at filling stations, alternative arrangements should be made to ensure that people do not face any problems. CC cameras have already been installed in all the filling stations, and they have been connected to the headquarters.

Early maintenance measures should be taken to prevent the overflow of sewage on the roads in the summer. An appropriate action plan was ordered to be prepared on the preventive measures to be taken against the supply of contaminated water, said a senior officer, HMWSSB.

Arrangements are being made to complete the STPs, which are in the last stage. In view of Ramzan month, there will be an adequate supply of water to the mosques through tankers. If there is a problem or leakage issue, it should be solved with a special focus on such areas, said Sudarshan Reddy, Managing Director, HMWSSB.