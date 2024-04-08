HMWSSB sets up water kiosks

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has set up water kiosks(Chalivendras) near Basavatarakam and Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar.

Sudarshan Reddy, managing director, HMWSSB, said the water board has decided to quench the thirst of pedestrians and travellers in the city due to the increasing heat every day. As part of this initiative, the department intends to establish water kiosks in numerous hospitals, bus stands, and other densely populated areas.

Authorities have been instructed to locate appropriate sites for additional setups in various other areas.The setup will be extended to other areas gradually in installments. Should the Chalivendras initiated by the Water Board receive positive feedback in the upcoming period, they are prepared to operate them year-round.