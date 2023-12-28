Live
- Reflections 2023: Gold prices at record highs
- Numaish Exhibition to starts from January 1, 2024 in Nampally
- Reflections 2023: Lulu Group commits Rs 3,500 cr investment in TS
- Tirupati: Book on RASS-KVK services released
- Reflections 2023: Year of oil production cuts
- Tirupati: 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro celebrated
- Reflections 2023: Indian IT industry faces slowdown pangs in 2023
- Tirupati: ‘PM Narendra Modi wishes all sections to come up in life by 2024’
- Apple Resumes Sales of Apple Watches Following Temporary Ban Pause
- YS Jagan to hold video conference with collectors today to discuss on crucial welfare schemes
Just In
HMWSSB to supply drinking water at Praja Palana centres
Highlights
Hyderabad: As part of the Praja Palana programme Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will be supplying drinking water at...
Hyderabad: As part of the Praja Palana programme Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will be supplying drinking water at the Praja Palana centres in GHMC and ORR limits.
According to HMWSSB officials, HMWSSB, Managing Director, Sudarshan Reddy directed the concerned general managers to make all arrangements in coordination with the officials of GHMC and other concerned departments.
The Praja Palana programme will begin on Thursday, to ensure no problems arise for the people, HMWSSB will be supplying water till January 6.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS