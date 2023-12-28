HMWSSB to supply drinking water at Praja Palana centres

Hyderabad: As part of the Praja Palana programme Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will be supplying drinking water at the Praja Palana centres in GHMC and ORR limits.

According to HMWSSB officials, HMWSSB, Managing Director, Sudarshan Reddy directed the concerned general managers to make all arrangements in coordination with the officials of GHMC and other concerned departments.

The Praja Palana programme will begin on Thursday, to ensure no problems arise for the people, HMWSSB will be supplying water till January 6.