Hold event a la Rio Carnival in state, Jupally tells officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to prepare proposals and plans for organizing an international carnival in Telangana on the lines of the world-famous Rio Carnival.

The Minister made these comments during a review meeting on development of tourism in the state. The Minister said that the officials should work in line with the government’s goal of making Telangana a wonderful tourist destination in the world. The officials explained to the minister about the status of tourism projects, budget hotels, other pending works, and the development of new special tourist areas to be undertaken in the first phase.

Krishna Rao said there are world-class tourist destinations in Telangana. A world class tourism destination center should be developed. The government has already brought a new tourism policy. Steps should be taken to promote economic growth, employment generation and cultural exchange through the tourism sector. Focus should be placed on the development of 27 special tourist areas under the PPP model.

These should be developed in a phased manner on a priority basis. Income should be increased in line with private hotels and travels. The minister directed the officials to make the tourism sector self-sufficient. Efforts should be made to organize Bonalu, Bathukamma, Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara and Nagoba Jatara in a grand manner and attract domestic and international tourists here.

The Minister said that steps should be taken to create wayside amenities on the main national highways in Telangana and signage should be set up. He said that tents and mobile toilets should be set up for short breaks in tourist areas. He suggested that adventure sports should be given priority in water sports and that if necessary, other states should be visited and studied. He said that tourist areas should be publicized, branding and promotion should be focused, and social media should be used.

He explained that cultural programs should be organized in tourist areas to showcase the culture of Telangana and steps should be taken to provide employment to artists. He clarified that the officials should work result-oriented and achieve results and complete the work within the specified time limit.