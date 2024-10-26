Hold meeting with families of sp. constables: BRS to Revanth

Hyderabad: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar has demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who holds the portfolio of Home Department, to hold a meeting with the families of special police constables and resolve their grievances. Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, the former IPS officer reminded the CM that he had promised to implement the ‘Ek Police’ system in Telangana, formulating the same rules for all police personnel as was done in the neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

However, even after the families of the Telangana State Special Police personnel took to the streets demanding that the police constables should be treated with dignity and to change the inhumane system of allowing them to visit families only once in a month, there has been no response from the government.

“The family members of the special police constables are being beaten up and treated inhumanely. What prevents the Chief Minister from meeting the families and addressing their problems as he also holds the Home Department portfolio?” he asked, urging the State government to follow the Constitution of India and respect the rights of citizens.

Praveen Kumar also said that injustice was being meted out to the unemployed in the State under the Congress rule. He reminded that during elections, the Congress promised to fill all backlog posts before issuing fresh job notifications.