- Belagavi has received a good response in all surveys we have conducted: Siddaramaiah
- Apple Cancels MicroLED Screen Plans, Bloomberg Reports
- Lavu contesting for 2nd time from Narasaraopet
- Grounds for arrest: ED must give in writing to accused: SC
- Only 38% water in reservoirs for summer season
- PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Bhutan, calls it 'beacon of hope' for families
- HC questions govt over permission to bar in residential area
- Vamsichand seeks villagers’ support
- Vijayawada: Women urged to be aware of cervical cancer
- Vijayawada: World Water Day celebrated
Holi festival: Cyberabad CP orders closure of wine/toddy shops
Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, IPS, on Friday ordered in the interest of public peace and tranquillity that wine/toddy shops and Bars attached to Restaurants (excluding Bars in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs) within the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate shall remain closed from 6 am on March 25, 2024 to 6 am on March 26 on account of “Holi Festival- 2024”.
