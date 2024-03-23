Holi festival: Cyberabad CP orders closure of wine/toddy shops

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, IPS, on Friday ordered in the interest of public peace and tranquillity that wine/toddy shops and Bars attached to Restaurants (excluding Bars in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs) within the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate shall remain closed from 6 am on March 25, 2024 to 6 am on March 26 on account of “Holi Festival- 2024”.