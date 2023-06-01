Home Minister Mahmood Ali opens Anti-Narcotics & Cyber Security Bureau

Hyderabad: Adopting the motto ‘Courage, Commitment and Combat motto’, Telangana State Government unveiled The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau and the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with his Cabinet colleague V Srinivas Goud and senior police officials ceremoniously launched the two bureaus in Tower-B of TSPICCC on Wednesday. TSNAB will start functioning from the 12th and 13th floor, while the Cyber Security Bureau from the second and third.

CV Anand, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, took charge as director, Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau, in the new chamber in the presence of the chief guest and other dignitaries. Later the ministers and bureaucrats went round the new premises.

Anand said multiple high-level review meetings would be chaired by the Chief Minister, who took the land-mark decision to declare war against drugs in Telangana; it was the precursor for the formation of TSNAB.

He said the government sanctioned 300 posts; it has three main arms, including head office, four narcotics police stations, and seven regional narcotics control cell comprising 26 Narcotics Enforcement Wings in the commissionerates and districts.

Adopting the motto, the meticulously structured TSNAB envisions a drug-free State. It is an amalgamation of exceptionally skilled officers and carries out vigilant surveillance, multi-jurisdiction investigations, prosecutes and coordinates with local, State and national agencies to dismantle drug cartels and illicit trafficking, he added.

The dignitaries were informed about the H-NEW(of HCP) journey from apprehending local peddlers, inter-State gangs to nabbing international peddlers and their deportation, dark web interventions which deterred drug peddlers. Strict crackdown measures were taken to effectively curb drug-related crimes. awareness campaigns launched, drug rehabilitation services strengthened. Control on precursor chemicals and anti-drug committees in colleges paid good dividends.

The sidelines of the event include display of modern gadgets and drills by Narcotics detection dogs.

“All these new pillars will interplay with each other and contribute to the safety of the State and the country as well.” said DGP Anjani Kumar. Gareth Wynn Owen, the British Deputy High Commissioner; Anil Kumar, Additional DG (Intelligence); Swathi Lakra of TSSP battalions; Mahesh M Bhagwat; CID chief; Shika Goel, ADG (women safety); D S Chauhan, Rachakonda CP; Abhilasha Bisht, IPS, and other senior bureaucrats were present.