Live
- Maha: Police suspect human error behind Buldhana crash
- Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple, covering 5G and other technologies
- Food festival brings best of Asian cuisines under one roof
- HDFC Bank starts rebranding HDFC Ltd offices, branches after merger
- Kia domestic sales dip 19 pc to 19,391 units in Jun
- Kejriwal claims AAP govt's unique approach: buying pvt sector instead of selling govt sectors
- Accident furore: Sharad Pawar seeks expert survey of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway
- Varun Tej launches ‘Ma Oori Polimera-2’ teaser
- Tensions again flare up in Bhangar over Trinamool Congress-AISF clashes
- More K-dramas for Indian connoisseurs of Korean content now available on OTT
Hookah parlour raided in Rangareddy, 25 arrested
Highlights
With a credible information that hookah parlour was being run till midnight with loud music, Madhapur SOT police conducted raids
Hyderabad: The Madhapur SOT police on Saturday conducted raids on hookah parlour under Attapur police station of Rangareddy district.
In these raids, 25 people were arrested. With a credible information that hookah parlour was being run till midnight with loud music, Madhapur SOT police conducted raids.
A raid was conducted at the coffee block head in Chinthal Met and 25 cell phones and 12 hookah pots were seized and 25 people were handed over to the Attapur police.
The SOT police raided the same cafe in the past and they are running hookah parlours.
The Attapur police have registered a case against the cafe block head owner Majin Patel.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS