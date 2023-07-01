  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hookah parlour raided in Rangareddy, 25 arrested

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

With a credible information that hookah parlour was being run till midnight with loud music, Madhapur SOT police conducted raids

Hyderabad: The Madhapur SOT police on Saturday conducted raids on hookah parlour under Attapur police station of Rangareddy district.

In these raids, 25 people were arrested. With a credible information that hookah parlour was being run till midnight with loud music, Madhapur SOT police conducted raids.

A raid was conducted at the coffee block head in Chinthal Met and 25 cell phones and 12 hookah pots were seized and 25 people were handed over to the Attapur police.

The SOT police raided the same cafe in the past and they are running hookah parlours.

The Attapur police have registered a case against the cafe block head owner Majin Patel.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X