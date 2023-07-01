Hookah parlour raided in Rangareddy, 25 arrested

Hyderabad: The Madhapur SOT police on Saturday conducted raids on hookah parlour under Attapur police station of Rangareddy district.



In these raids, 25 people were arrested. With a credible information that hookah parlour was being run till midnight with loud music, Madhapur SOT police conducted raids.



A raid was conducted at the coffee block head in Chinthal Met and 25 cell phones and 12 hookah pots were seized and 25 people were handed over to the Attapur police.



The SOT police raided the same cafe in the past and they are running hookah parlours.



The Attapur police have registered a case against the cafe block head owner Majin Patel.