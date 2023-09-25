Hospitals burst at seams as seasonal diseases grip RR

Rangareddy: With the rains playing hide and seek ever since the monsoon set into motion this year, the seasonal maladies convulse the Rangareddy district again with people in myriad seen flocking to hospitals with health complications like fever, infections in Upper Respiratory Tract (URT)and gastroenteritis complications.

According to official statistics, atleast 500 adults are approaching different Community Health Centres (CHCs) with UTI complications that include 60 children per day.

“Out of a total of 3,000 outpatients (OPs) approaching different CHCs everyday in the district, atleast 150-200 are complaining of fever with symptoms like nausea, coughing and body pain. URT infections have also gone upto 500 per day including atleast 60 children. Besides, there are atleast 10-15 patients coming with gastroenteritis complications that include 5-6 children per day in the district,” informed G Raju Yadav, District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Rangareddy.

Presently, there are two area hospitals besides nine CHCs in Rangareddy that include area hospital Vanasthalipuram and Kondapur which was upgraded to the district hospital. The nine CHCs include CHC Shadnagar, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Hayathnagar, Maheshwaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Yacharam, Amangal and Chevella.

“The highest foot-fall in the district registered at area hospital Vanasthalipuram with 800 out-patients approach every day complaining different seasonal infections,” the official said adding that “Here, the number of inpatients too is higher compared to any other CHCs in the district where 98 patients are being given inpatient treatment.” Apart from this, there are 14 major and 120 minor surgeries being performed every day. It also has a dialysis facility with 16 patients availing the treatment every day.

Mohd Feroz, a visitor at CHC Budvel under Rajendranagar said, “I have been suffering from fever since the last four days and have become half-starved. The doctor, when approached, said it was a common seasonal infection that may last for a few more days.

He also advised me to stay safe at home, maintain hygiene, and step out only if the necessity arises. He also prescribed me some medicines and asked to take a complete bed rest.”

“Most of the consumers are coming with a prescription suggesting medicines for food poisoning these days. It goes without saying that the more people count on eateries and partying outside their homes, the less they could protect themselves from the whiplash of seasonal infections that went haywire after the recent spell of rains,” felt a famous pharmacist.

Apart from nine CHCs, there are a total number of 25 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), 28 Primary Health Centers (PHCs), one district, and an area hospital in the district.