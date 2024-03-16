Hotels and shops can remain open till 4 am during Ramzan: Shabbir

Hyderabad: Advisor to the Telangana Government (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) Mohammed Ali Shabbir announced on Friday that the State government has decided to allow hotels, shops, and other establishments in Greater Hyderabad to remain open until 4 am every day during the holy month of Ramadan.

Shabbir Ali made this announcement at the State Government's Dawat-e-Iftar event held at LB Stadium, following the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

He informed that the Chief Minister had directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to issue the necessary orders on the same night. Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for acceding to the requests of traders, hoteliers, and others to allow their establishments to operate round-the-clock during Ramadan, Shabbir Ali stated that the Chief Minister had granted permission for their opening until Sahar time (4 am) throughout the month of Ramadan.