House site allotted to Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: The State government has allocated a house site for World Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen. Sports Minister Srinivas Goud handed over the documents for the allotment of 600 yards of land to Nikhat Zareen's father Mohammed Jameel Ahmed on Monday. The Minister said that Nikhat would be given a Group-1 level job soon.



Nikhat Zareen had won the gold medal in the International women's boxing competition held in Turkey last year. After that, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to honour the icons of Telangana who have achieved great success at the international level.

As part of this, it was announced that along with a cash prize of Rs 2 crore, a habitable house plot would be allotted in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills. Last year the cash prize of Rs 2 crore was handed over to Nikhat Zareen.