How to protect your child during this pandemic

Hyderabad: Parents need to take utmost care of their children particularly those who are below the age of two or three years. The most important precautions parents should take is not to take them out and parents should wear masks when they are in close proximity to the child to protect them from getting infected, says Dr Swamy Sandeep, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, BBR Super Speciality Hospital, in an exclusive interview to Meghna Nath.

As the coronavirus situation in India has turned grim, paediatricians say that the virus is taking a toll on the new-born and the youth. What simple measures should parents take to protect children from Corona?

Covid is rapidly spreading. Regardless of the fact that whether people go out or stay indoors, they should strictly follow health protocols like wearing of clean masks in proper manner. Whenever they touch the child – whether a newborn baby or child up to 10 years – they had better wash hands with alcohol based sanitizers or soap and water. It is difficult for kids to put on masks. Let them breathe air freely. Instead, parents should wear masks and should not allow kids to go out. They should be provided facilities to play inside the house only.

Last year, across the world, around 11 percent of children were affected. But this year, globally, we are witnessing almost 20-40 per cent positive cases among children. Why is it so? Is it because of the new mutations or lack of Covid appropriate behaviour at home?

Presently we are seeing surge in cases and children and youngsters getting affected by the virus. Mutation is something that would always take place. But the main reason for this kind of situation is negligence on the part of people for the past four months or so. They ignored all health protocols. Every individual has certain levels of immunity. If we take proper diet and follow exercises, immunity levels can get boosted up. This people have forgotten.

Can gastrointestinal, rashes, conjunctivitis, vasculitis be considered corona symptoms among children? If so, what should be done?

These are very rare symptoms, as common symptoms are fever, cold, running nose, body pain. Symptoms are same for both elders and children. Parents should ensure that their homes are properly sanitised, see that children have good physical activities, provide them good nutrition and teach them to keep their hands clean by washing them before meals or eating snacks etc. Simple remedies can protect them from the virus.

What home remedies would you suggest to see that children are better protected from catching the infection?

First thing is that the parents and the family member should have the knowledge of taking care of their children. In this situation proper nutrition is important, as now it is a peak summer, a lot of parents give ice-creams, juices etc. That should be stopped. This will help in preventing them to get cold and throat infections. Let boiled eggs, pulses, green leafy vegetables and fruits be part of their diet so that their immunity levels can be boosted.

What about breast-feeding? If mother is Covid-19 patient, can she breast-feed the child? Is it safe?

As of now a mother who is Covid-19 patient can give express based milk means extracting milk out of the breasts and feed it by spoon or bottle. Because when a mother is positive, if she sneezes or breathes harder it can infect the baby. It is better to feed express based milk or if not powdered milk can be given.

What kind of well-balanced routine would you suggest for children?

Every child should try to get up a bit early in the morning and have some activities. Parents should avoid laptops and TV and try to play indoor games with their kids. According to their age meal should be given to kids at least 4 to 6 times a day. Avoid outside food. Greater stress should be on physical and mental activities.

Some say if children sit in the sun around 7 am it is good for them and can help in boosting their immunity levels. Is it true?

Yes, vitamin D is only produced through sunlight. It is one of the immune boosters. Even in treatment of corona we are using vitamin D as part of the treatment. Make sure that your child is not exposed to a heavy temperature. So around 7 am or 8 am it is good for them but only for a few minutes.