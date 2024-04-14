HRF demands probe into Cherlapally jail incident

Hyderabad: Alleging torture of inmates in Cherlapally central jail, the Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Saturday demanded the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order a probe into the Friday’s incident.

Following the news reports that a few inmates were ‘brutally beaten’ up by the jail staff on Friday, the HRF after a failed attempt to know the facts from authorities demanded that CM initiate an inquiry. “As the alleged news that in the late hours, four of the inmates under judicial remand at Cherlapally central jail were brutally beaten with lathis by the Jail staff including Superintendent after switching off the CC cameras is of serious nature.

Telangana Home Department should give clarification on this and reveal the facts. Forum made efforts to find out the truth,but, could not get access to Prison authorities. As the Chief Minister holds the Home portfolio, Forum demands that CMO should institute an enquiry into the alleged incident and initiate action,” demanded S Jeevan Kumar of HRF.