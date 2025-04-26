Live
HUDCO donates EVs, kitchen equipment worth Rs 88 lakh to Akshaya Patra
Hyderabad: Akshaya Patra Foundation partnered with two esteemed organisations—HUDCO and Franklin Templeton Services (India) Private Limited for enhancing child nutrition, education, and sustainability.
According to officials, these collaborations mark significant milestones in the foundation’s ongoing mission to combat classroom hunger and promote environmentally smooth operations. HUDCO extended its support to The Akshaya Patra Foundation by sponsoring state-of-the-art kitchen equipment and electric vehicles worth of Rs 88 lakh. These additions are set to bolster kitchen capacity and enable efficient last-mile delivery of nutritious meals from the foundation’s facility in Kandi, Sangareddy, and Hyderabad.
Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, Trustee and President, The Akshaya Patra Foundation Telangana and Andhra Pradesh said, “These new vehicles and kitchen equipment will significantly enhance our ability to deliver meals efficiently, supporting our goal of promoting well-being and education across communities.”