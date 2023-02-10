Huge allocations in Union Budget will shore up healthcare: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday expressed confidence that the massive allocation made to the healthcare sector in the Union Budget-2023 will help to strengthen the healthcare sector in the country. A huge allocation of Rs 89,155 crore made for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the recent budget would tremendously transform the healthcare infrastructure and services in the country, she said while chairing a session on "Health sector initiatives and allocations proposed in the Union Budget 2023- 24" held at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Tamilisai said that the budgetary allocation has the potential to make the best possible healthcare accessible and affordable to the people across the country. Medical education, paramedical sector, health insurance coverage to the people, and telemedicine will get a major boost through this futuristic budgetary allocation for the healthcare sector.

Dr. P. Raghu Ram, Director, KIMS- Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, said that "Nurses are the nerve Centres for every healthcare facility. Without them, there is effectually no service delivery. The new Nursing Colleges will provide the much needed skills, particularly in smaller towns. With rising Cancer incidence, there is also an urgent need to make available "Cancer Nursing" subspecialty Training available in every Nursing School along the lines of the Nursing Schools in the UK.

He also highlighted that there is an urgent need for India to invest in strengthening Primary Healthcare infrastructure in rural India, where more than 70 percent of our population reside so that more patients are served locally by GPs, thus obviating the arduous & time consuming task of travelling long distances for assessment / treatment. Top officials from the CCMB, AIIMS, Bibinagar, NIN, ESIC Medical College, and eminent medical professionals were among those who took part in the deliberations initiated by the Governor.