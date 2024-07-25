Humane gesture: CM Revanth helps Tribal student pursue IIT dream

Hyderabad: In a humane gesture, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has supported a poor student, Badawat Madhuluta, hailing from Gonenayak Tanda of Veernapalli mandal in Sircilla district, who secured a seat in Patna IIT through her rank in JEE. Responding to a news report, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to extend immediate assistance to the poor student who excelled in her studies.

On the instructions of the CM, the officials of the Tribal Welfare department spoke to the family of the student and brought them to Hyderabad. State Secretary of Tribal welfare Sarat handed over a cheque of Rs 1,51,831 to the family at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

To fulfill the student’s wish, the officials also made the promise of providing Rs 30,000 help in addition to Rs 70, 000 for the purchase of a high-end computer and also assured of all kind of help to her to pursue her studies.