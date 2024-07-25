  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Humane gesture: CM Revanth helps Tribal student pursue IIT dream

Humane gesture: CM Revanth helps Tribal student pursue IIT dream
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In a humane gesture, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has supported a poor student, Badawat Madhuluta, hailing from Gonenayak Tanda of...

Hyderabad: In a humane gesture, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has supported a poor student, Badawat Madhuluta, hailing from Gonenayak Tanda of Veernapalli mandal in Sircilla district, who secured a seat in Patna IIT through her rank in JEE. Responding to a news report, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to extend immediate assistance to the poor student who excelled in her studies.

On the instructions of the CM, the officials of the Tribal Welfare department spoke to the family of the student and brought them to Hyderabad. State Secretary of Tribal welfare Sarat handed over a cheque of Rs 1,51,831 to the family at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

To fulfill the student’s wish, the officials also made the promise of providing Rs 30,000 help in addition to Rs 70, 000 for the purchase of a high-end computer and also assured of all kind of help to her to pursue her studies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X