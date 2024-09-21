Husband Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Stabbing Wife to Death

In a harrowing case of domestic violence, Jatavath Ramesh alias Ramya was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Hon’ble IX Additional District and Sessions Court in Rangareddy on September 20, 2024, for the brutal murder of his wife, Jatavath Lalitha. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on the accused.

The tragic incident occurred on October 30, 2020, at approximately 11:00 PM in Gundya Thanda, located within the jurisdiction of Annaram Village, Farooqnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy District. According to court records, Ramesh, a 36-year-old farmer, had a history of harassing Lalitha, who was 30 years old. In a fit of rage during a quarrel, he attacked her with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds, including severe injuries to her throat.

Following the assault, Lalitha was rushed to the Community Health Center in Shadnagar for emergency treatment and later referred to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries on November 5, 2020.

The case was initiated after a complaint was filed by Lalitha's mother, Smt. Pathlavath Peeri, leading to a swift investigation by the Shadnagar Police. The accused was arrested on November 9, 2020, and was remanded within 24 hours.

Inspector A. Sreedhar Kumar, who headed the investigation, ensured that all scientific evidence was meticulously collected, culminating in a charge sheet being filed within the stipulated 90 days. The case was under continuous supervision by superior officers.

Following a thorough trial, the court's verdict holds Ramesh accountable for his heinous crime, sending a strong message against domestic violence and the need for justice.