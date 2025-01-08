Hussain Sagar to Get 10-Km Skywalk with Cycling and Walking Paths

The iconic Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad is set to undergo a significant makeover as part of a comprehensive development initiative. The state government is advancing plans for a skywalk and cycle track encircling the lake, aiming to improve connectivity and enhance the visitor experience. The project will connect the Khairatabad Metro and MMTS stations, with consultations underway involving various organizations to finalize the design under a public-private partnership model.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has outlined a detailed plan to elevate Hussain Sagar’s appeal, particularly around its popular Necklace Road area. Known for attractions such as Sanjeevaiah Park, Lumbini Park, NTR Garden, and Tank Bund, the vicinity draws thousands of visitors on weekends, with footfalls often exceeding 100,000.

The proposed skywalk will span approximately 10 kilometers, linking key points around Hussain Sagar. It aims to facilitate seamless movement between the Khairatabad Metro and MMTS stations via Necklace Road, IMAX, and NTR Park.

The structure will feature a six-meter-wide pathway, divided into separate lanes for walking and cycling. Strategic entry and exit points will be established at major landmarks, including Khairatabad Metro, MMTS, People's Plaza, Jal Vihar, Sanjeevaiah Park, Lumbini Park, Indira Park, and NTR Garden. Elevators will be installed at these access points to ensure convenience for all visitors.

The skywalk project includes provisions for recreational facilities such as food courts, open-air theaters, gaming zones, and mini-theaters. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy panoramic views of Hussain Sagar while walking or cycling along the track. The pathway is designed to cater to morning walkers and cycling enthusiasts, making it a versatile addition to the city’s infrastructure.

The initiative, estimated to cost Rs 500 crore, is expected to generate revenue through ticketed entry for tourists and dedicated zones for commercial activities. The project aligns with the city’s vision of sustainable urban development, offering both recreational and economic benefits.

The HMDA is in the process of finalizing designs and securing partnerships for the project. Construction will involve the placement of support pillars at strategic points around the lake to minimize environmental impact while ensuring structural stability. Once completed, the skywalk and cycle track are anticipated to become a landmark feature.