Huzurabad bypoll postponed: TRS leaders happy to have more time for campaigning

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to defer Huzurabad bypoll came as a blessing in disguise for the TRS as the party leaders feel that this would give more time for the ruling party to penetrate in the constituency.

The ECI had announced the election schedule of West Bengal and Odisha while postponing the bypoll of Huzurabad.

Former Minister Eatala Rajender, who faced land grabbing charges, had resigned from his Huzurabad constituency on June 12 this year and Speaker P Srinivas Reddy had accepted the resignation and notified the vacancy on the same day.

The Election Commission generally takes up by-election to fill up the vacancy in the constituency within six months. There were expectations that the EC would announce the schedule for Huzurabad along with other bypolls in the country.

However, the EC had sought opinion of all the parties to take up the election and the ruling party had sought deferment given the unfavourable conditions in the State because of corona cases.

With the Commission deferring the election, the ruling party leaders feel that they would get additional time to reach out to the people in the constituency.

The TRS leaders felt that even after the ruling party introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme and gave posts to several leaders of Karimnagar district, they were unable to penetrate in the constituency given the experienced candidate like Rajender.

The ruling party had nominated Gellu Srinivas Yadav to take on Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad.

A TRS MLA, in-charge of one of the mandals in Huzurabad, said that earlier there were some problems during campaign as Rajender was a senior leader and Gellu an inexperienced candidate. But now, we feel that the tides are turning back to our party, he added.

The TRS leader said that with indications of elections after Dasara, the party would get ample time to cover the constituency. Along with the campaign, the government schemes including Dalit Bandhu would totally help the party in the coming days, the MLA opined.

The decision of the EC has certainly made the ruling party leaders happy as they wanted more time to go for the election.