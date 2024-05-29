  • Menu
Hyd Book Fair committee receives bonds worth Rs 78.28 lakh

Hyderabad: Fixed deposit bonds worth Rs 78.28 lakh, related to the Hyderabad Book Fair, were handed over to the newly elected committee of the Book...

Hyderabad: Fixed deposit bonds worth Rs 78.28 lakh, related to the Hyderabad Book Fair, were handed over to the newly elected committee of the Book Fair.

New President Yakub, Treasurer P Narayana Reddy, and Vice President Bal Reddy received bonds worth Rs 78.28 lakh from founder secretary and former treasurer P Rajeshwar Rao and former secretary Koya Chandramohan at the Hyderabad Book Fair office.

