Hyd Book Fair committee receives bonds worth Rs 78.28 lakh

Hyderabad: Fixed deposit bonds worth Rs 78.28 lakh, related to the Hyderabad Book Fair, were handed over to the newly elected committee of the Book Fair.

New President Yakub, Treasurer P Narayana Reddy, and Vice President Bal Reddy received bonds worth Rs 78.28 lakh from founder secretary and former treasurer P Rajeshwar Rao and former secretary Koya Chandramohan at the Hyderabad Book Fair office.