Hyd CP felicitates staff of SHE Teams, Bharosa

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy felicitated public prosecutors, doctors, and staff members from the Women Safety and Cybercrime Department, acknowledging their contributions during the tenure of 2023–2024. He awarded them with rewards and expressed his appreciation for their exemplary service in their respective roles. The officials of the cybercrime team were rewarded for their work in nabbing the accused located in different States across India, recovering the lost money, and facilitating the victims to get refunds of the lost and frozen amounts through court orders. Each officer was rewarded suitably by the Commissioner. Since its establishment in June 2023, the Women Safety Wing and women police stations have been instrumental in assisting victims of domestic violence. The presence of SHE teams has led to the apprehension of numerous perpetrators in red-handed cases, resulting in convictions ranging from 2 to 10 days of imprisonment along with fines.

The Bharosa Support Centre has catered to the needs of victims of severe violence by offering comprehensive support services under one roof. These services include counselling, medical assistance, legal aid, support in prosecution, compensation, shelter, and rehabilitation, all aimed at helping victims return to normalcy. Additionally, AHTU and JB teams have rescued hundreds of children and facilitated their safe repatriation.

On this occasion, the performance of each official was recognised for their talent and appreciated for the services rendered in the units. The collective efforts of the entire staff, working together as a team, were acknowledged for diligently addressing every complaint and making sincere efforts to assist victims and complainants. Their commitment to achieving the best results without any bias was highly praised.

During the meeting, D Kavitha, DCP Women Safety and Cyber Crimes, N Swetha, DCP, CCS, DD, RG Shivmaruthi, ACP, S Chand Basha, ACP, of CCPS, Prasanna Laxmi, ACP SHE teams/Bharosa, Inspectors, SIs, from the Women Safety and Cyber Crime and Legal Advisors, and the and the Doctor of Bharosa attended the rewards distribution function.