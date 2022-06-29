Hyd figures among top 20 sustainable cities in Asia-Pacific

Hyderabad: The City is not only excelling in IT and business sectors, but also adopting measures for sustainable development. According to property consultant Knight Frank latest report, Hyderabad has been ranked among top 20 sustainable cities in the Asia-Pacific region. It is ranked third among Indian cities.

The report, titled Active Capital Asia-Pacific (APAC)– Rising Capital in Uncertain Times, has listed four Indian cities in the top 20 sustainable cities in the APAC Sustainability Index-2021. Singapore, Sydney, Wellington, Perth and Melbourne are the top five green-rated cities in commercial real estate in the Asia-Pacific region.

The index has rated 36 cities based on urbanisation pressure, climate risk, carbon emissions and government initiatives. After Bengaluru and Delhi, Hyderabad has been ranked third in the India region for sustainable commercial real estate projects.

"New market dynamics have propelled the growth of sustainable development in India. The global commitment to carbon neutrality and Net Zero is firmly focused on creating environmentally-friendly premises has led Indian developers to augment their products to meet the requirements.

As indicated in our Sustainability Index, four Indian markets feature in top 20 in the APAC region which is a good indication of the real estate sector's commitment to creating sustainable development", Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said in a statement.

The report also disclosed India's Green Bonds issuance increased 523 percent year-on-year, from $1.1 billion in 2020 to $6.8 billion in 2021. As of now, India is the sixth-largest country in APAC in terms of the total amount of green bonds issued in 2021. A green bond is a fixed-income instrument designed to support specific climate-related or environmental projects.