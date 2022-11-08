Hyd: Man sets wife & paramour lover ablaze

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman, her paramour and their child suffered burns allegedly after her husband poured petrol and set them on fire on Monday night.

According to the police, the woman identified as S Aarthi was married to Nagula Sai, eight years ago and the couple has a son. However, due to frequent fights between the couple, they were living separately.

Eventually, Aarthi got acquainted with one Nagaraju and the two lived together. They have a ten-month-old son from the relationship. Due to this Nagula Sai, frequently quarrelled with Nagaraju.

On Monday around 8pm, when the couple and their child were at her mother's flower shop at Narayanaguda, Nagula Sai came there and picked up an argument.

He then poured petrol on them, which he brought along with him in a mug and set ablaze.

Based on a complaint from Aarthi's mother, the Narayanaguda police booked a case of attempt to murder and are investigating.

The injured were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital and were treated. Nagula Sai, was taken into custody.