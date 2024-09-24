Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works

Hyderabad: As part of a tour study, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with 40 GHMC corporators, visited the Smart City office at Lal Bagh in Lucknow. The Mayor and corporators on Monday visited the SWM Command Centre, a system that is fully monitored from the control room to ensure door-to-door waste collection by electric autos on their designated routes. If any auto is not found moving, it alerts the command control centre, and the concerned supervisor is called over walkie-talkie to address the issue. Door-to-door collection was handed over to a private agency that provided the electric autos.

The team also visited the Safe City Command Centre (Women & Child), which operates through AI-based software systems monitoring CCTV cameras set up at various city centres, schools, and colleges. This system closely monitors any miscreant activities such as eve teasing, chain snatching, and women abuse. If any suspicious activity is noticed, information is relayed to the police for intervention.

Moreover, in RTC buses, cameras are installed, and a panic button is provided. Upon pressing it, the command control centre responds and dispatches help. During the visit, Mayor Vijayalakshmi noticed a driver talking on the phone while passengers were boarding. She asked the command control personnel to address him, and they immediately called him to warn him to stop, to which he complied.

It was also observed that the camera resolution was so high that the vehicle number was clearly visible. They also visited the Integrated Traffic Management Command Centre (Police & Vigilance), where all traffic junctions are monitored through CCTV cameras.

Later, the Mayor and corporators visited the waste-to-wonder park named UP Darshan Park, featuring replicas of 16 famous monuments from the state, constructed using waste materials such as iron scraps, scraps of four-wheelers, rolling shutters, rusted almirahs, tire rims, bicycle frames, and household iron waste, among others. They appreciated the park, which houses models of monuments including Imambara, Lucknow Vidhan Sabha, Jhansi Fort, Banke Bihari and Vrindavan temples of Mathura, Devipatan Mandir of Balrampur, Taj Mahal, Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Varanasi, and Dudhwa National Park.