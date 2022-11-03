Hyd Metro Rail users say no for ticket fare revision

Hyderabad: As the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUH) constituted a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) to recommend ticket price revision for Hyderabad Metro, many travelers have opposed the decision and have taken up the issue on Twitter and poured in their suggestions.

Nivedita, a daily commuter said, "Compared to other cities like Kolkata and Delhi, metro ticket fare is higher over here and instead of increasing the price, it would be better if the train frequency on the Blue line (Raidurg-Nagole) is increased, as trains are filled with passengers and there is barely any space to stand during the peak hours."

Rohith Vakrala, another daily commuter, said, "The fare fixation exercise in Hyderabad metro should not increase the travel fare, rather they should work out other options like leasing out space that is available inside and under the metro stations. Hyderabad metro should attract more passengers by improving last mile connectivity, frequency of trains and also by increasing the number of coaches."

"We have been using metro for easy commuting and the price hike will burden daily travelers who depend on these services. If Hyderabad metro is planning to increase the ticket fare, then they should also increase facilities such as increasing the frequency of trains and number of coaches," said Prashanth, a daily metro rail user.

"The current metro ticket fares are fine and should not be increased. Any hike in the prices will significantly impact the budget of daily commuters, overburden employees and the middle class and will make Metro absolutely unaffordable," said Robin, a daily traveler.

Meanwhile on the condition of anonymity, a senior Hyderabad Metro Rail officer said that the MoUH constituted a three-member FCC for recommending a fare revision and has commenced their work. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has asked for suggestions from the general public about the revision of ticket fares and the last date for sending their suggestion is November 15. Currently, the minimum fare from one station to another is Rs 10.