- Mkt range bound amid positive global cues
- Govt gets 7 bids under PLI for battery mfg units
- PSBs can’t issue lookout circulars
- 41 candidates file nominations in Nellore district
- K’taka, Gujarat top States in clean energy transition
- Lord Rama Brahmothsavalu concluded on grand note
- Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Update for WhatsApp Video Calls
- Barrelakka files nomination as Nagarkurnool candidate
- BRS chief KCR to Embark on Bus Yatra Ahead of Parliamentary Elections from today
- Congress still undecided
Hyd Metro to extend service hrs for IPL match tomorrow
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) announced on Tuesday its extended operational hours during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Thursday. Metro trains will run beyond their regular closing times.
According to the officials, the last trains from their terminal stations will depart at 12:15 am, aiming to reach destinations by around 1:10 am. This timing adjustment is designed to accommodate the anticipated increase in demand during the cricket match. During the extended hours, entry for passengers will be permitted only at specific stations, namely Uppal Stadium and NGRI stations. At all other stations, only exits will be operational, said a senior officer, HMRL.
