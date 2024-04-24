  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyd Metro to extend service hrs for IPL match tomorrow

Hyd Metro to extend service hrs for IPL match tomorrow
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) announced on Tuesday its extended operational hours during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match at...

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) announced on Tuesday its extended operational hours during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Thursday. Metro trains will run beyond their regular closing times.

According to the officials, the last trains from their terminal stations will depart at 12:15 am, aiming to reach destinations by around 1:10 am. This timing adjustment is designed to accommodate the anticipated increase in demand during the cricket match. During the extended hours, entry for passengers will be permitted only at specific stations, namely Uppal Stadium and NGRI stations. At all other stations, only exits will be operational, said a senior officer, HMRL.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X