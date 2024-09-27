Hyd police enforces strict ban on DJ systems and fireworks during religious processions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand stated that strict legal action will be taken against the use of DJ systems and fireworks during religious processions in Hyderabad City. This decision comes in response to concerns about public safety, noise pollution, and the potential for disturbances during these events.

The Commissioner pointed out that loud music and fireworks can cause various problems, including disruptions to public order, safety risks, and environmental issues.

CV Anand held a round table discussion on Thursday at the Telangana State Integrated Command & Control Centre (TGSICCC) in Banjara Hills with stakeholders regarding the use of DJ systems and firecrackers. During the discussion, CV Anand shared the difficulties faced not only by various government departments but also by the general public due to the uncontrolled use of DJ systems and firecrackers in various religious processions in the city.

The commissioner also emphasized the problems being faced in police bandobast due to extremely high sound volumes leading to breakdowns in communication systems, as well as the dangers of using firecrackers haphazardly and in uncontrolled amounts. The use of these DJ systems has also led to severe health problems among the public.

The speakers who attended the discussion agreed on the seriousness of the problem regarding DJ systems and the use of firecrackers in religious processions, supporting all preventive measures. Further, the organizers of various religious processions shared their opinions and agreed to organize awareness camps to encourage devotees to celebrate all festivals in a spiritual manner and peacefully.

Vikram Singh Mann, Addl.CP, Law & Order; G Sudheer Babu, Rachakonda Police Commissioner; Anil Kumar Yadav, MP Rajya Sabha; MLAs DanamNagender, T Raja Singh, and Mohd Mubeen; Amrapali Kata, GHMC Commissioner; Anudeep Durishetty, Hyderabad Collector; G Ravi, Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board; Dr R Ramesh, Asst. Professor of Govt ENT Hospital; and representatives from all political parties, including Congress, BRS, BJP, CPI, CPI(M), BSP, AIMIM, MBT, TTDP, MRPS, and stakeholders from Ganesh Utsav Samithis, Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda, and Secunderabad, as well as the Telangana Temporary Light Sound & Generator Suppliers Association and other officers were present.