Hyd startup Brickko to bring solution for property buyers

Hyderabad: City-based startup Brickko, proptech platform providing property buyers and sellers with zero brokerage fees, said that they are going to come with innovative solutions for consumers to access services at zero added cost. The startup founder also said that the idea behind founding this venture is to mainly create job opportunities for new graduates.

Speaking at a youth conference against corruption held at Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad, Brickko founder Manideep Kavali said, "Young entrepreneurs are driving the disruption wagon across multiple sectors. They are building billion-dollar businesses, launching innovative solutions, and trying to make the world a better place, one step at a time."

He was among over 50 young entrepreneurs from different sectors attending the event. The conference was held to come with ideas for opening new streams of employment for the youth. Kavali also stated that majority of the youth are affected by unemployment as they are dependent on other sources of employment, such as government job opportunities, and waiting for a good pay package. But instead, Kavali suggested that the fresh graduates should start a career in a particular field and try to explore as much as they can.

Highlighting the problems created by corruption, Kavali said, "Corruption is the key to all problems. It leads to poverty, unemployment, and other social issues. It further reduces the opportunities available for both young and old, making it quite difficult to improve their lives. The youth in society must fight against corruption if they want to have a better future."