Hyd’bad CP holds meet with Peace Committee

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City police commissioner C V Anand expressed the need for a proactive approach in addressing potential flashpoints and encouraged the Central Peace and Welfare Committee to serve as ambassadors of peace in their respective areas. During the interaction meeting with the Peace committee members on Friday, the commissioner discussed recent sensitive religious issues that occurred in the city and sought the cooperation of the peace committee members to maintain the city’s peaceful atmosphere while handling unexpected situations and to continue their tireless work in preserving the reputation of Hyderabad.

During the meeting, participants unanimously condemned disturbances caused by certain individuals and emphasised the necessity for respectful dialogue among communities. A commitment was made to enhance communication channels between communities and law enforcement to ensure prompt and effective resolution of grievances.

Additionally, plans were proposed for community engagement initiatives aimed at fostering understanding and cooperation among different religious groups.

The committee highlighted the importance of preventive measures, including educational programs designed to promote tolerance and respect for diversity. They also discussed strategies to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of misinformation and rumours that can escalate tensions within the community.

The Peace and Welfare Committee assured full support and a willingness to work towards the peaceful completion of upcoming festivals and to combat anti-social activities and vices in society. The committee also pledged to organise community workshops that promote unity, inclusiveness, and proactive conflict resolution.

In conclusion, the meeting reinforced the collective commitment to uphold peace and harmony in Hyderabad City, ensuring that all communities feel secure and respected.

Vikram Singh Mann, Addl CP, L&O, and Chairman of the Central Peace and Welfare Committee, P Viswa Prasad, Addl. CP, Traffic, S Chaitanya Kumar, DCP, SB, Hyderabad City and Vice Chairman of the Committee, Sneha Mehra, DCP South Zone, and Coordinator of the Committee along with DCsP of L&O, Traffic, SB, Taskforce, HeadQuarters & Training and SMIT, Srikishan Sharma, General Secretary of the Peace Committee, Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain, Patron, and over 350 members of the Peace Committee were present.