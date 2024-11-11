Hyd’bad MIM netas amp up poll campaign across Maha

Hyderabad: With the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, AIMIMparty leaders including local MLAs and corporators have turned as star campaigners as Marathi Bhau for the Maratha candidates representing the party in Maharashtra state. The party is making all efforts to ensure a maximum number of seats out of the 16 it is contesting in polls.

The Maharashtra election for 288 assembly seats is to be held on November 20. The party's MLAs in TG Assembly including those who are considered to be busy with their constituencies have already started camping in their respective designated constituencies for campaigning. MLAs including Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Mohammed Majid Hussain (Nampally) and the party floor leader, the firebrand Akbaruddin Owaisi and several Corporators are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the masses in Maharashtra various constituencies and canvassing for candidates.

AIMIM fielded its candidates in Aurangabad East, Aurangabad Central, Dhule, Malegaon Central, Bhiwandi West, Byculla, Mumbra Kalwa, Versova, Solapur, Miraj, Murtizapur, Nanded South, Kurla, Karanja Manora, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Nagpur North.

According to party sources, Akbar Owaisi Jr began the Maharashtra tour and addressed the election campaign at Aam Khas Maidan in Aurangabad on November 5 for Imtiaz Jaleel. He called upon the Marathas and backward communities to ally with Muslims and collectively fight for each other's rights. The Jr Owaisi was accompanied by Ahmed Balala. He campaigned in Aurangabad, Malegaon, Mohammed Ali Road, Kurla, and Bhiwandi.

Moreover, Majid Hussain is supporting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in his rallies and public meetings in various constitutions. Also, Majid along with corporators Sohail Quadri (Pathergatti), Naseerudidn (Nanal Nagar) and Hussain Pasha (Kishanbagh) canvassed for candidate Faruk Shah Anwar in Dhule since November 6.

Kausar Mohiuddin is supporting the Nanded candidate Syed Moin. Jaffer Hussain along with Fahad Bin Abdat (Uppuguda corporator) is supporting the Mufti Ismail Qasmi candidate of Malegaon from November 7.

These Hyderabad-based party leaders are supporting the candidates and organising paidal daura, grand rallies and public meeting and corner meetings in different localities in their designated constituencies. They asked them to vote in the favor of AIMIM, saying ‘Patang ko vote do’.

During the door-to-door campaign, party leaders along with candidates claimed to have received a warm welcome from the locals. Local MLAs were even said to have been felicitated in certain districts of Maharashtra. During the campaign, they are interacting with residents and explaining to them about the developmental projects they seek to initiate.

Recently, as part of election campaign, Asaduddin Owaisi organised paidal daura and grand public meetings in different constituencies like Aurangabad East and Central, Dhule and many other constituencies.

Moreover, Junior Owaisi has again sparked a controversy for his infamous ‘15 minutes’ remarks, while speaking in Aurangabad on Tuesday. Akbar, whose rally was attended by a large number of people, told his party workers and the people at the rally to show patience as ‘15 minutes’ were still left for his rally's deadline. The crowd cheered at his comment; however, BJP hit back at his remarks.

In Kurla, he attacked the Centre's attempt to bring in Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and said that a ‘Uniform Development Code’ instead is needed.

In Nashik, Akbar questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath about his ‘Batenge toh Katenge’ statement. Across the country, we have seen instances where people wearing skull caps or sporting beards were targeted. “Our party raises the voice of Muslim, Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Marathas. I don't give provocative speeches. Those who talk about 'batenge to katenge' call me communal,” he said.