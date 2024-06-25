  • Menu
Hyd’bad police fire warning shot, apprehend thief

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police fired a warning shot into the air on Sunday night to apprehend a mobile phone snatcher. This marked the second such...

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police fired a warning shot into the air on Sunday night to apprehend a mobile phone snatcher. This marked the second such incident in the past three days where a police officer discharged a shot into the air.

The suspected thief, Aamir, who is notorious for snatching mobile phones and gold chains from people, was moving around Saidabad and Saroornagar in search of a target when a special team spotted him. A special patrol team in plainclothes noticed him moving under suspicious circumstances at Sankeshwar Bazar Road.

On noticing the approaching police team, Ameer tried to escape from the spot when a policeman fired a shot at him with his service weapon. The police tried to stop him, and when he tried to escape, a police official fired one round. Aamir was overpowered and taken into custody. The police are interrogating him.

