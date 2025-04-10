Hyd’bad turns into a garbage city as officials lay in slumber

Hyderabad: The sanitation conditions in the city have reached an alarming state, with piles of garbage accumulating on the roads. The deteriorating sanitation situation is a cause of great concern for citizens. Despite efforts by the government to beautify the city and promote green initiatives, little attention has been given by the officials to address the sanitation crisis.

It has been witnessed that the unattended garbage spread on the roads makes it difficult for residents and pedestrians to move around such areas, and residents also complained of not collecting the garbage door-to-door for the last several days, forcing them to dump the garbage at points.

According to the residents, they have been requesting the sanitation wing of GHMC to lift the garbage, initiate fogging and allot sanitation drives, but all fell on deaf ears. There was no lifting of regular garbage in many areas across the city. Moreover, the condition of the Old City has been worsening due to the unhygienic conditions and the recent heavy rains.

Various localities including Nampally, Malakpet, Santosh Nagar and posh colonies of Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Somajiguda, Film Nagar and other areas like Kukatpally, KPHB, Begumpet, Khairtabad, Ameerpet, Secunderabad, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, and across the entire Old City, piles of garbage can be seen, unattended by the sanitation teams. Residents blamed that in many cases, the workers do not collect garbage for days. Sumanth, a resident at Yousufguda said, “Several complaints have been registered offline and online and we have also taken up this issue on social media, but there has been no initiative taken yet to solve the issue.”

“People cannot walk or drive on the road because of the foul smell and the entire road turns filthy,” said another resident.

According to activists, proper sanitation is imperative. The unattended garbage spread over the roads produces a foul smell which makes it difficult for citizens to commute.

“The major challenges faced by the civic body are the management of garbage and drainage systems which turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes when neglected for days,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a TDP leader.

Despite having a mechanism to resolve issues on digital platforms like My GHMC app, an online grievance redressal system, X, and a helpline, it has been observed that after the issues was raised by the citizens, it remains unattended but posted as cleared, thereby misleading the citizens as well as their higher-ups including ministers, Mayor and GHMC Commissioner.