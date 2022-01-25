Hyderabad: 100 cases registered against people for not wearing mask

Around 100 cases have been registered by the Chikkadpally police on Monday against people who found not wearing a mask at public places.



The police are conducting special drives to strictly implement the 'Mask On' policy in the view of increased in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the police booked 100 cases for violating the mask rule. They caught the people not wearing mask at places including hotels, pan shops, tea stalls, bus stands and imposed fine on them.

Besides registered the cases, the police also asked the shopkeepers to ensure the customers are wearing the mask and the staff are following COVID-19 norms. The police further advised 'No Mask, No Entry' boards and make sanitizers available at the shops for the customers.

Meanwhile, the police said that special drive will be continued and people violating the rules will be booked and imposed fine on them.