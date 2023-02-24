Hyderabad: 15 arrested in drive against narcotics

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Malakpet and Kulsumpura police have apprehended 15 Anti-Depressant Drug Dealers, Suppliers and Sellers, who were found in illegal possession of Narcotic and Psychotropic Drugs i.e. Codeine Phosphate Syrup drug and Alprazolam Tablets under Malakpet and Kulsumpura PS limits, Hyderabad.

A total of 1160 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup (116 Kg), 1,52,400 Alprazolam Tablets (15.2 Kg), 14 Mobile Phones and one Swift Dzire car were seized at the instance of the accused. The accused were identified as Pavan Aggarwal of Faridabad, Haryana, Mohd Basheer Ahmed, of Bio-Sphere Medical Agency and residing at Amberpet, Hyderabad, A. Satyanarayana of Saidabad Colony, Hyderabad, Pocham Venu of Akshaya medical shop and resident of Uppal, Hyderabad. The police seized 1160 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup, four Mobile Phones all worth Rs 2.32 Lakh. The H-NEW along with Malakpet Police have busted a network of illegal diversion and supply of Anti depressant prescription drugs i.e., Codeine Phosphate Syrup. Codeine Phosphate Syrup is an Opioid Anti depressant drug and it is being diverted for illegal sales leading to drug abuse in various parts of old City, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Malakpet, Amberpet Localities.

The main supplier Pavan Agarwal is native of Faridabad, South Delhi is illegally diverting and supplying the Codeine Phosphate Syrup with out bills to Mohd Basheer Ahmed, Bio-Sphere Medical Agency at the rate of Rs 40 per bottle.

There after Basheer is selling the same without bills to A. Sathyanaraya and Pocham Venu who are in turn illegally selling to the needy customers at the rate of Rs 200 per bottle in black market.