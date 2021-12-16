Hyderabad: 153 undergo tests in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: The officials from the Health department conducted RT-PCR tests on 153 persons, both foreign nationals and locals, at Paramount Hills Colony and IAS Colony in Tolichowki after two cases of Omicron variant were detected here.

As a precautionary measure, the Entomology team of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation disinfected the colonies and asked the residents to go under 14-day home quarantine. After the cases of Omicron were detected, a team consisting of medical and municipal workers visited the area and ran tests on residents besides disinfecting all the by-lanes of the colonies.

Those who came in close contact with the infected were kept in isolation, and also efforts were being made to identify the primary contacts of the two nationals who arrived from Somalia and Kenya. "After two persons were detected with Omicron in these two colonies, we ran RT-PCR tests on 153 persons who came in close contact with the infected," informed a medical officer, adding that those tested positive would be shifted to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli.

The medical team along with Entomology team also created awareness among the residents and asked them to avoid gatherings, maintain social distancing and remain under home quarantine. The area was also restricted by the police.