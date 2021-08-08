Hyderabad: 15L ex gratia extended to victims kin

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday handed over ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of Shiva and Antaiah, who died recently after entering into a manhole to clean it manually at Padmavathi Nagar. While the officials could retrieve the body of Shiva, the GHMC teams are trying to trace the body of Antaiah.

City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy along with Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy handed over the ex gratia amount to the victims' families. According to the officials, an amount of Rs 10 lakh each was given by the GHMC and an amount of Rs 5 lakh, a total of 15 lakh cheque, were handed over to the victims' families. The Mayor along with the Deputy Mayor consoled the kin of the victims besides inspecting the search operation for Antaiah's body.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that without informing the GHMC officials, the contractor had carried out the desilting works at night time though there was a rule that these works should not be carried out at night.

The Mayor also assured a double bedroom house each to the victims' family. She added that MLA Sudheer Reddy along with the GHMC officials have been closely monitoring the search operations from the day of the tragedy.