Hyderabad: 1.64 lakh pleas pile up at GHMC

Hyderabad: GHMC helpline is not of much use, say the denizens who reached out to it for redressal of their grievances. A staggering 1.6 lakh complaints received during the past one year are not paid any attention. The corporation received 3,02,595 and out of them 1,64,181 complaints remain unanswered. These were received through landline 040-21111111 and other means.



During the last one year, the GHMC received several complaints from the general public through help line number, grievances redressal system and through social media websites line Twitter. Even though flooded with complaints, most of them remained unresolved.

As per the data available in the current year from January 1 to February 9, GHMC received total of 29,822 and whereas the officials only cleared 15,665 complaints and 14,157 complaints were yet to be solved and in pending stage.

The public complaints through GHMC app, call centre, dial 100, toll free number 040-21111111 and twitter. A few of the problems were being solved by the concerned officials. The people were even complaining on the social media handles and tagging the MLAs, ministers and concerned officials.

As per the data the grievances from the 1 January 2020 to 8 February 2021, it was recorded that a total of 3, 02,595 complaints were received by the GHMC grievance cell and in that the GHMC had solved only 1, 38,414 and the rest of the 1, 64,181 were still pending, during this period the highest complaints were made for the services related to Electrical, Swachhata, health and sanitation and engineering.

When Hans India tried to contact the higher officials over the matter, they refused to divulge any details.

