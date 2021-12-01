Hyderabad: 19 IICT scientists in Stanford University list of most cited

Hyderabad: Nineteen scientists of the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) have been featured in the Stanford University's global data base of top 2% of the most cited researchers.

The CSIR-IICT also tops the table with the highest number of scientists to feature in the Stanford University's Global Data Base. The analysis published in PLOS Biology was conducted using research publications up to 2020-end. The report was prepared by a team of experts led by Prof John Loannidis (Stanford University). The database was created to provide updated analyses and a publicly available database of top scientists.

The IICT scientists listed include Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Dr BV Subba Reddy, Dr JS Yadav, Dr Gowravaram Sabitha, Dr HM Meshram, Dr TK Chakraborty and Dr B Sreedhar (organic chemistry); Dr S Venkata Mohan (biotechnology); Dr B M Reddy (physical chemistry); Mohd Fazl-ur-Rahman (toxicology); Dr Rajkumar Banerjee (pharmacology & pharmacy; Dr Sundergopal Sridhar (chemical engineering); Dr SV Manorama (materials); Dr Chittaranjan Patra (nanoscience & nanotechnology); Dr Srinivasan Palaniappan (polymers); Dr C Ganesh Kumar, Dr Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Dr J V Rao and Dr Kantevari Srinivasin (medicinal & biomolecular chemistry).

Dr Mannepalli Lakshmi Kantam, Dr Ahmed Kamal, Dr Boyapati Manoranjan Choudary and Dr Biswanath Das who were associated with CSIR-IICT but currently with other institutes also featured in the list.