Hyderabad: 2 arrested for smuggling; 281 starfish, 160 tortoises seized

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Rachakonda police seized 281 starfish and 160 red-eared slider tortoises from two persons at Medipally on Wednesday. Mohd Siraj Ahmed (39) of Old Malakpet and Shaik Jani (50) of Medipally, both aquaculturists, were smuggling the tortoises and starfish from Andhra Pradesh.

They bought these tortoises and fish from Vijay Kumar, a resident of Andhra Pradesh. Both the suspects were selling the animals to customers in the city at a higher price and earning illegal profits.

“Ahmed and Jani are involved in aquaculture activity and have shops in the city. They were bringing the starfish and tortoises from Andhra Pradesh and keeping the animals at a secret place, selling only to select customers. On information, a raid was conducted,” said DCP Special Operations Team, A Ramana Reddy. The seized property, along with the two persons, was handed over to the Forest Department. A case is registered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.