Live
- KTR Condemns Arrest of Errolla Srinivas, Calls it an Unjust Act
- Meeting of Film Industry Leaders with CM Revanth Reddy
- Heavy Rush of Devotees at Tirumala Temple
- Belagavi meet is Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention
- Four Karnataka soldiers martyred in J&K Army vehicle accident
- Madhya Pradesh to translocate 14 tigers to Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha
- Shiva Rajkumar gets cancerous bladder removed in US
- Modi: Ambedkar's vision neglected by Congress
- With holiday mood on a high, hotel room demand peaks in Hampi
- Vajpayee’s statue unveiled in Berhampur
Just In
Hyderabad: 2 arrested for smuggling; 281 starfish, 160 tortoises seized
Mohd Siraj Ahmed (39) of Old Malakpet and Shaik Jani (50) of Medipally, both aquaculturists, were smuggling the tortoises and starfish from Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Rachakonda police seized 281 starfish and 160 red-eared slider tortoises from two persons at Medipally on Wednesday. Mohd Siraj Ahmed (39) of Old Malakpet and Shaik Jani (50) of Medipally, both aquaculturists, were smuggling the tortoises and starfish from Andhra Pradesh.
They bought these tortoises and fish from Vijay Kumar, a resident of Andhra Pradesh. Both the suspects were selling the animals to customers in the city at a higher price and earning illegal profits.
“Ahmed and Jani are involved in aquaculture activity and have shops in the city. They were bringing the starfish and tortoises from Andhra Pradesh and keeping the animals at a secret place, selling only to select customers. On information, a raid was conducted,” said DCP Special Operations Team, A Ramana Reddy. The seized property, along with the two persons, was handed over to the Forest Department. A case is registered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.