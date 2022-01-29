Hyderabad: 2 crusher machines seized for illegal mining

Gandipet: Two crusher machines were seized by the Mining and Revenue officials for engaging in illegal mining at Vattinagulapalli village of Gandipet Mandal on Friday. The persons were also booked for facilitating mining illegally. Mining and Revenue officials conducted surprise raids on several Crusher companies in Gandipet limits and found several companies mining illegally.

The local residents alleged that due to the illegal mining, many trees have fallen off and houses were damaged. Stone crushers do not have any statutory consent and do not meet the sitting criteria. Overloaded vehicles are being plied on rural roads resulting in pollution and damage of roads. It is also learnt that crushers are illegally being operated at Amangal, Chevella, Tandur, Parigi, Shadnagar and Rajendranagar limits but the officials are not concerned about it.