Hyderabad: 2-day Chess Championship begins

Hyderabad: The 2-day Deccan Club 1st Telangana State elite Chess Championship 2023 began on Saturday.
The event which was inaugurated by DGP Anjani Kumar, is witnessing participation of some 90 players, including several State-level champions.
Ediga Anjaneya Goud, Chairman Sports Authority of Telangana State, who presided over the inaugural event, in his presidential address, lauded efforts of Deccan Club for different sporting activities.
Anjani Kumar advised the players to bring glory to the country by grooming themselves. He encouraged them to excel in the international chess tournaments. He also appreciated the Deccan Club and Telangana Chess Association for promoting sports in the State.
Anil Kumar, president Deccan Club asserted that the club which has a history of 123 years will continue the legacy of promoting sports.