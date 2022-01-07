Hyderabad: 2-day national conference on e-governance begins today

Hyderabad: The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in association with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Government of Telangana would be hosting the two-day 24th national conference on e-governance, which would be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city on Friday and Saturday.

The theme for this year's conference is 'India's Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World'. The two-day conference would be inaugurated by Union Minister for State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh. The session would be presided over by State IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

The conference would also include speaker sessions on various topics including Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Universalisation of Public Services, Innovation - Platformisation, Emerging Technologies, India's Techade – Digital Economy (Digital Payments – Building Citizen's Confidence) amongst others.

The National e-Governance Awards 2021 would be presented on the first day of the conference on Friday. The conference would include sessions on selected themes and sub-themes, exhibition, cultural function and other related activities. Speakers and attendees would include dignitaries from the Central and State governments, and public and private sectors from across the country.