Hyderabad: 2 doctors among 3 held for fake certificates

Hyderabad: The north zone task force police along with CCS police of Hyderabad on Thursday busted a fake certificate gang and arrested two persons. The three accused were identified as Kandukuri Anantha Kumar (47), a senior assistant with the Telangana State Medical Council, Kasaramoni Sivanand (32) and Thota Dilip Kumar (31), doctors who completed their MBBS from China.

The Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Hyderabad AR Srinivas said, "The accused Sivanand and Dilip Kumar had done their MBBS course from China in 2012 and returned to India. After coming back, they appeared for the national level test which is mandatory for candidates who pursued medicine abroad. However, they failed to clear the test. So, they hatched a conspiracy to procure the certificate through illegal means and approached Anantha Kumar to obtain certificates. Anantha agreed to provide the certificate by charging Rs 9 lakh for each certificate."

"The accused then collected the money from Dilip and Sivanand and gave the certificates to them by forging the certificates in such a manner that only the registration number was real and the names, address and other details were forged. After forging the certificates, the accused downloaded the same from the database and handed it over to the two persons. The scam came to light when two other doctors went to the MCI to get their certificates registered," added the officer.

The staff then found that their names were tampered with in the records, indicating that certificates were issued to others. Following a complaint from the Medical Council, the city police began investigating the matter and arrested the accused.