Hyderabad: 2 gates each of Himayatsagar & Osmansagar closed

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Sunday closed two gates each of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.

Five of the 17 crest gates of Himayatsagar are open while all gates of Osmansagar are closed. The gates were lifted to drain the flood water into the Musi and keep water level in the reservoirs under control.

As the rains have stopped in the last two days, the gates were closed.

The two water bodies have received abundant inflows due to continuous rain which lashed the city for more than a week.

On Sunday the water level at Himayatsagar was 1,762.25 ft (FTL 1,763.50 ft). The reservoir capacity is 2.97 tmcft and its current level is 2.65tmcft.

At Osmansagar the level recorded was 1,785.50 ft (FTL 1,790 ft. Its capacity is 3.90 tmcft, The water level is 2.97 tmcft.