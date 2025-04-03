Live
Hyderabad: 2 held for cheating job aspirants
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Meerpet police on Wednesday caught two persons for allegedly cheating job aspirants by promising government and housekeeping jobs in the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
According to the police, the duo, K Mallesh, Managing Director, Lucky Securities, Kukatpally, and V Alimelu, supervisor of the firm, had organised meetings at various locations, including Lenin Nagar in Meerpet and promised suitable jobs. Believing them, several jobs aspirants gave them huge sums of money and ended up being cheated. Based on the complaint from a victim, the police booked a case and arrested them.
