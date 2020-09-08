Hyderabad: 2 interstate burglars land in police net

Hyderabad: The cops of Central Crime Station, Shamshabad on Monday arrested two interstate burglars and recovered 32.5 tolas of gold ornaments and one kg of silver ornaments, worth Rs 13.8 lakh, besides cash of Rs 6.7 lakh from their possession. The accused were identified as Shaik Saber and Pathan Chand Pasha, natives of Gulbarga, Karnataka.

According to police, the accused were arrested earlier by Gulbarga police for committing robberies. But after released on bail, they continued burglaries on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They committed a couple of robberies in Moinabad area.

As per their modus operandi, the accused would start early in the morning on their bike sans the number plate and would ensure that are no CCTV cameras placed in the areas of their crime. They would break open the locks of the houses and commit the crime, said the police, adding that the accused remanded to judicial custody.